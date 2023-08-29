BREAKING: Onochie dropped as Tinubu appoints new board, management for NDDC

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Mr. Chiedu Ebie as the chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) board.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, who confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said his principal also appointed Samuel Ogbuku as the commission’s managing director and chief executive officer.

The new appointees will take over from the board and management team put in place by former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Buhari had in late 2022 appointed Lauretta Onochie and Mr.Audu-Ohwavborua as chairman and acting managing director of the NDDC.

Onochie’s appointment in particular sparked outrage in Nigeria over her suitability for the role.

The appointments, according to Ngelale, took immediate effect.

The statement read: “Other members of the board and management are – Mr. Boma Iyaye – Executive Director (Finance and Admin) – Rivers; Mr. Victor Antai – Executive Director (Projects) – Akwa-Ibom; Mr. Ifedayo Abegunde – Executive Director (Corporate Services) – Ondo and Senator Dimaro Denyanbofa – State Representative – Bayelsa.

“Also Mr. Abasi Nkono – State Representative – Akwa Ibom; Hon. Monday Igbuya – State Representative – Delta and Chief Tony Okocha – State Representative – Rivers.

“Hon. Patrick Aisowieren – State Representative – Edo; Mr. Kyrian Uchegbu – State Representative – Imo and Victor Kolade Akinjo – State Representative – Ondo; Chief Dimgba Eruba – State Representative – Abia; and Mr Asu Oku Okang – State Representative – Cross River.

“The three zonal members of the board are Hon. Nick Wende – Zonal Representative – North-Central; Hon. Namdas Abdulrazak – Zonal Representative – North- East; and Senator Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir – Zonal Representative – North-West.

“The President expects that the new board and management team will ensure a new era of successful administration in the NDDC, in line with his Renewed Hope agenda.”

