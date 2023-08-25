Tinubu appoints Dekalu-Thomas as NELMCO managing director

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Mojoyinoluwa Dekalu-Thomas as the new managing director of the Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Company (NELMCO).

NELMCO was established by the Federal Government in August 2006 to manage the liabilities and non-core assets of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN).

Dekalu-Thomas had served as the NELMCO acting MD since the company’s pioneer chief executive, Adebayo Fagbemi, ended his tenure on May 8.

READ ALSO: Tinubu appoints Osinbajo’s ex-aide as special adviser on media

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, who confirmed the news in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said the appointment was for an initial period of four years.

President Tinubu also approved the appointment of Mr. Dimla Joel Nchinney as NELMCO substantive Executive Director, Liability Management following Dekalu-Thomas’ elevation.

The appointments, according to Ngelela, took immediate effect.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now