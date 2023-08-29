News
Education minister promises delivery of national library in 21 months
The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, said on Tuesday the country’s national library would be completed in 21 months.
Mamman , who stated this during an assessment tour of the project with heads of agencies in the ministry, said the contractor handling the library would return to site in earnest to deliver the facility for the good of Nigerians.
He said: “This project is too important for Nigerians and we have had this project uncompleted for close to 20 years. We know the importance of a library not to talk about a national library.
“So, the decision is that we have a president who does not tolerate uncompleted projects anywhere. He is determined to deliver on what will bring progress and development and the national library is one of the major edifices anywhere in the world.
READ ALSO: Nigerian govt commends MTN Foundation for its intervention in education
”So, the decision is that everyone involved must come back to site,” he said.
The minister was however on the cost required to complete the project.
“There are some issues here and there but the project will be completed in about 21 months.
“But we are urging the contractors to deliver the project earlier because we have dragged it for too long and the project is too important for it to be dragged any further.
”So whatever obstacles in the project, we are determined to go over it and attend to it so it doesn’t become an obstacle,” Mamman added.
