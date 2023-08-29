Wike, Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun in as APC sets up campaign councils for Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi guber polls

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) has set up campaign councils for the November 11 governorship election elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States.

In a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja, the party revealed that the Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, would lead its campaign council in Bayelsa State.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, his Defence counterpart, Badaru Abubakar, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, are the co-chairmen.

The Cross River state Governor, Bassey Otu, was appointed as chairman of the Imo Campaign Council.

The trio of the Ebonyi state Governor, Francis Nwifuru; Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, and Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, will serve as co-chairmen.

The Kogi campaign council is headed by the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

The trio of Governors Babajide Sanwo-olu (Lagos), Umar Bago (Niger) and Uba Sani (Kaduna) are the co-chairmen.

Wike’s appointment into the APC campaign council in Bayelsa is expected to fuel insinuation on his imminent switch to the ruling party after he fell out with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders before the last general election.

