Police kills suspected kidnapper, rescues officer in Ebonyi

Police operatives in Ebonyi have rescued an Inspector and a community head from suspected kidnappers in Ivo local government area of the state.

The officer, who was attached to the Police Detective College in Enugu, was abducted by the hoodlums on August 27.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Abakaliki, said one of the kidnappers was killed in the operation.

She said: “Police operatives swung into action upon receipt of an actionable intelligence report and the hideout of the hoodlums situated between Amata Ishiagu in Ebonyi and Lokpanta in Abia was raided.

“The hoodlums opened fire on sighting the police operatives but were subdued by the superior firepower of the police.

“During the gun duel, one of the hoodlums was neutralised, while three of his gang members were arrested unharmed.

“Items recovered from the gang included two AK 47 rifles, one double-barrel gun, 45 AK 47 live ammunition and 70 live cartridges.”

