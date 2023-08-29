Court restrains EFCC, ICPC from investigating Kano anti-graft agency’s chairman

Justice Farouk Lawan Adamu of the Kano State High Court on Tuesday restrained the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from investigating the activities of the state’s Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCAC) and its chairman, Muhuyi Rimingado.

The judge, who issued the order while in an application filed by the Kano State government, extended the same to the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), and the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

The suit followed a number of litigations involving former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and other top personalities in the state.

The former governor had in July approached the court to stop PCAC from investigating him for alleged corruption during his tenure in the state.

In Tuesday’s proceeding, the judge restrained the respondents from interfering in the affairs of the agency and staff pending the hearing and determination of the originating motion.

He fixed September 25 for the hearing of the originating motion.

