IPOB claims Nigerian govt intentionally avoiding Kanu’s case due to lack of evidence

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has claimed that the Federal Government is evading the court because it has no evidence or case against their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, and that this is evidenced by the many court adjournments of his case.

The pro-Biafran group said it is “saddening” that the entire world has watched as the Federal Government and the Nigerian courts continue to mistreat Kanu by keeping him in the DSS custody in Abuja despite the courts having released him.

This was said by the group in a statement on Tuesday by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, who also said that the group did not understand the reason for the delay and adjournment at the Supreme Court.

The statement read, “IPOB movement ably led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wishes to ask once again what the Federal Government and Supreme Court are doing towards the illegal detention of Kanu in DSS custody in Abuja.

“It is obvious that the Federal Government has literally abandoned their appeal against Kanu at the Supreme Court because they have no case against an honest man devoted to the emancipation of the oppressed and downtrodden in our society.

“This being the biggest court case in the history of Nigeria, it is the duty of the Federal Government to insist on diligent prosecution of the case, rather than running away from their court. It is laughable that the person being prosecuted by the Federal Government is the person asking them to come to court.

“Is this not bizarre? What is it that the Federal Government is afraid of in pursuing a case they brought at the Supreme Court against Mazi Kanu? We would like to know, since the Federal Government and the Judiciary are reluctant to hear this matter, if is there any higher authority available for our leader to appeal to since it is not likely that the Supreme Court of Nigeria will ever hear this matter.”

The group further stated that, “It has come to our knowledge that a lot of the public discourse surrounding the legal issues at the heart of this case is fueled by ignorance in some quarters and blatant mischief-making in others. Therefore, it had become incumbent upon the noble family of IPOB to put the record straight.

“We make bold to say that the Supreme Court of Nigeria appears to be encouraging the illegal detention of our leader without any charge by failing to fix a date to hear a matter they had already sat twice over.

“This is unheard of, Supreme Court’s own rules provide for an accelerated hearing, why has this rule not been adhered to in a matter of this magnitude where Mazi Kanu has already been discharged by the Appeal Court of Nigeria.”

