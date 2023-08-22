Troops kill suspected IPOB member, arrest two others in Imo

Troops of the 34 Artillery Brigade, 82 Division Nigerian Army, have foiled an attack by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Imo State.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said the troops killed one of the gunmen and apprehended two others during the attack on the army Forward Operating Base at Ukwuorji, along Owerril-Onitsha expressway on August 20.

He added that one vehicle, a mobile phone, a machete, nine empty cases of expended 7.62 mm special ammunition, and one empty case of expended 12.7mm ammunition were recovered from the attackers.

The spokesman revealed that a Boko Haram fighter and his wife surrendered to troops of 26 Task Force Brigade Garrison in the Gwoza area of Borno following aggressive combat operations against insurgents in the North-East.

READ ALSO: Troops raid IPOB hideouts, recover arms in Imo

He said the troops recovered one AK 47 rifle and 10 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition from the repentant terrorist.

Nwachukwu said: “In the North-West, troops of 1 Brigade Garrison operating under 8 Division on Monday ambushed insurgents at Bobo village in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

“The troops, acting on actionable intelligence, ambushed the insurgents who were on a mission to attack the village. Two terrorists were killed and two AK-47 rifles and four motorcycles were recovered in the operation.

“The Nigerian Army enjoins all law-abiding citizens to support its operations to enhance security across the country.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now