Troops raid IPOB hideouts, recover arms in Imo

The Nigerian Army on Thursday raided the hideouts of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN), in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State.

The group has been blamed for the killings, abductions and destruction of public facilities, including police stations in the South-East.

IPOB was also fingered in the gruesome murder of a military couple in Imo State.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the troops of 34 Brigade carried out the clearance operation on the group’s hideouts along the Amaifeke – Akkatta road in the State.

READ ALSO: Police kills six suspected IPOB members in Imo

Onyema said: “Troops uncovered the weapons concealed in a black Toyota Camry, after they successfully surmounted ambushes staged by members of the outlawed dissident group, who, having been overpowered by the gallant troops, abandoned their vehicle and weapons in the heat of the combat and fled the scene.

“After a thorough search, the troops recovered ten Pump Action Shotguns, seven locally fabricated guns, one locally made Revolver Pistol, eighty Live Cartridges, one Baofeng Radio and substance suspected to be gun powder. Others include Satchet of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and a Toyota Camry Saloon car.

“The Nigerian Army commends members of the public for their continued support to the military and security agencies, as they protect the citizens from attrocious activities of the outlawed dissident groups, who in defiance of law and good order have annihilated innocent Ndigbo and other Nigerians, in their enforcement of an illegal sit-at-home order, foisted on the good people of the South East. “

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now