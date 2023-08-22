Benue PDP decries Gov Alia’s silence on palliatives to state

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State on Tuesday decried the silence of Governor Hyacinth Alia on the distribution of palliatives released by the Federal Government to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians.

The National Economic Council (NEC) had last week approved the release of N5 billion each to the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to ease the hardship faced by Nigerians following the removal of subsidy on petrol in the country.

President Bola Tinubu had earlier approved the distribution of fertilizer and grains to states for the same purpose.

In a statement issued in Makurdi, the PDP Publicity Secretary in the state, Bemgba Iortyom, commended the president over the release of palliatives to states following the removal of fuel subsidy.

He said the palliatives would provide short-term succour to citizens if handled sincerely and transparently by the states.

Iortyom said: “The palliatives will go a long way in reducing the sufferings occasioned by the subsidy removal.

“However, PDP and indeed the people of the state find it worrisome the continuing silence by Alia over the package sent to the state which we understand consists of trucks of food items and N5 billion.

“It is a widely known fact that many other state governments across the country have since distributed the palliatives to their people, with some even augmenting the package from their own resources, yet in Benue, Alia has not uttered a word regarding the matter.”

He urged the governor to shed light on the matter, saying his continued silence and delay in the distribution of the palliatives would aggravate the sufferings of the people of the state.

The spokesman also charged Alia to ensure the transparent distribution of the palliatives in the state.

