Fuel subsidy: Nigerian govt to monitor distribution of palliatives in states

The presidency said on Friday the Federal Government would monitor the distribution of palliatives designed to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy on Nigerians at the state level.

The National Economic Council (NEC) on Thursday approved the release of N5 billion to each state and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to procure food items for distribution to vulnerable Nigerians in their domains.

The president had also approved the release of trucks of fertilizer and grains to states to cushion the effects of the petrol subsidy removal announced in his May 29 inaugural address.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, stated this in a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today.

He said: “It is fair to say that there does not need to be a check. But there needs to be a means of monitoring and this is why federal regulators are involved.

“It also explains why we have put in place the palliatives distribution.”

