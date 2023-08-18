News
Gov Yahaya appoints additional heads of districts, villages in Gombe
The Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, has appointed an additional six district and 12 village heads in the state.
The Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibrahim Njodi, who confirmed the appointment in a statement issued on Friday in Gombe by the Director-General Press Affairs in the Governor’s Office, Ismaila Misilli, said nine village chiefs and one district head were appointed in Akko Emirate.
At the same time, Yalmatu got three village and four district heads.
Governor Yahaya appointed one district head in Deba Emirate.
According to the SSG, the appointments were in line with the powers vested in the governor under the Gombe State Chieftaincy Law.
The statement read: “Governor Yahaya appointed Jibrin Abubakar Mele as District Head of Panda, with the following as village heads under Akko Emirate; Jauro Hamma Malam (Kayel-Baga), Hussaini Hassan (Panda); Usman Ahmed Kumo (Kumo-Santuraki); Muhammad Dalhatu (Modibbo-Abba) and Alhaji Yaya Madaki (Yarima-Shehu) Others are: Abdullahi Shatima (Galadima-Umaru); Mallam Maikudi Ardo (Ardo-Kadiri); Gidado Babari (Lambiyel) and Adamu Jauro Lawwol (Wuro Lawwol).
“For Yamaltu emirate, the governor approved the appointment of four district heads – Idris Isa Tela (Hinna), Sulaiman Inuwa Difa ( Difa), Shuaibu Sarki Musa (Jagali), and Hussaini Mohammed Shinga (Shinga).
“Also appointed as Village Heads are Maina Magaji Abubakar (Difa), Jamilu Musa Jagali (Jagali), and Sulaiman Magaji (Shinga).
“He equally approved the appointment of Aliyu Usman Lambam as district head of Lambam in Deba Emirate.
“All the appointments are with immediate effect.”
