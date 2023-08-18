West African defence chiefs agree on D-day to move against Niger coup plotters

The West African defence chiefs said on Friday they have agreed on the day to intervene in the political situation in the Niger Republic.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) had last week put its force on standby after the Nigerien military junta rebuffed entreaties to restore constitutional order in the landlocked West African nation.

The defence chiefs met on Thursday in Accra, Ghana, to perfect plans for the deployment of forces to the Niger Republic.

The ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Abdel-Fatau Musah, who addressed journalists at the end of the two-day meeting, said the defence chiefs had agreed on a day to move against the coup plotters and restore constitutional order in Niger.

He added that the body was still exploring the option of dialogue with the junta leaders.

Musah said: “We are ready to go anytime the order is given.

“The D-day is also decided. We have already agreed and fine-tuned what will be required for the intervention. As we speak, we are still readying a mediation mission into the country, so we have not shut any doors.

“Let no one be in doubt that if everything else fails, the valiant forces of West Africa, both the military and the civilian components, are ready to answer to the call of duty.”

