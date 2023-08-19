PANDEF worried over omission of Minister for Niger Delta Affairs

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has raised concerns over the omission of a minister-designate for the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs in the list of portfolios released by President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday.

PANDEF which raised the issue after an emergency meeting of its Board of Trustees (BOT) and National Executive Committee in Abuja on Friday, expressed surprised that Tinubu decided to go without a Minister for the ministry which has done a lot for the Niger Delta region.

National leader of the Forum, Chief Dr. E. K. Clark, who spoke to journalists at the end of the meeting, said he was shocked that in the published assignment of ministers to various cabinet portfolios, there was none designated for the Ministry.

Clark said the omission of a Minister for the Ministry by the President has sent a wrong signal and could cause a renewed restiveness by the youths in the region who could feel marginalised.

He also cautioned against what he described as a misguided step towards scrapping or submerging the Ministry which will create an unfavourable environment with adverse consequences.

Read also: PANDEF pushes for zoning of Senate President to South-South

“The Forum reminds Mr. President that the Ministry of Niger Delta was created, specifically, to focus on infrastructural development, environmental protection and empowerment of youths in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, which continues to be greatly impacted by the oil and gas industry, and remains the live-wire of the national economy,” the Forum said in a communique.

“The Ministry which was created by President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua in 2008, was sustained under his two immediate predecessors, Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari, to help advance the course of the peace in the Niger Delta region.

“We caution the federal government to desist from tampering with any institution(s), which, along with the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, have been flagship institution(s), to ensure peace and development in the Niger Delta region.

“We are hopeful that the federal government will be properly advised on this matter, even as we reiterate the commitment of the leadership of PANDEF and the people of the region to enduring the reign of peace and stability in the overall interest of country,” the communiqué added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now