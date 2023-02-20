PANDEF youth wing shuns Clark, opts for Okowa, PDP

The youth wing of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), has thrown its weight behind the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), against the endorsement of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, by the leader of the Forum, Chief Edwin Clark.

The PANDEF youths, during an interactive session with journalists in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State on Monday, said they have given their support to the PDP and condemned calls on

the vice presidential candidate of the party, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State by elders in the region to resign as the PDP running mate.

At the session, the National Deputy Youth leader of PANDEF, Olorogun Vincent Oghenerwiemu Oyibode, said they decided to support the PDP and by extension, Okowa because the party is the only one that considers the South-South in its programmes.

“PANDEF is constitutionally bound to support any son or daughter of the region who aspires to position of highest authority, which in this instance, the Vice Presidential ticket was generously offered by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of PDP to Governor Okowa of Delta State,” Oyibode said.

“We, the youth wing of PANDEF appreciate the PDP as the only political party who considers the South-South region for such a position of authority in the coming election.

“This places him in a vantage position to be the eye of the Niger Delta in Aso Rock from May 29, 2023.

“We therefore call on all true sons and daughters of the region to patriotically support Senator Ifeanyi Okowa by supporting the PDP which is known as the South-South political party to victory in the coming poll.

“And that those few individual members of the National EXCO of PANDEF who purportedly issue the statement of endorsement of Peter Obi do not have the interest of the Niger Delta region because they disobeyed the constitution of PANDEF by nominating themselves into the Peter Obi campaign organisations.

“PANDEF has been advocating for restructuring of Nigeria and the Atiku Abubakar manifesto is in full support of restructuring.

“For this reason, PANDEF Youth wing stands with Atiku Abubakar for the actualization of this noble objective,” he added.

