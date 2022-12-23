2023: PANDEF charges Obi on true federalism, others

The leadership of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) on Friday urged the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to ensure true federalism in Nigeria if elected as president in 2023.

PANDEF made the call at a meeting held in Yenagoa when Obi visited Bayelsa State for his presidential campaign.

The former Anambra State governor had also been endorsed by the pan Yoruba social political group, Afenifere, and its Igbo counterpart, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, for the presidency next year.

In a statement jointly signed by PANDEF National Chairman, Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Dr. Godknows Igali, the group charged Obi to be committed to a true federal structure as Nigeria’s president.

The statement read: “When you win you have to protect our interest because the Niger Delta is the region that produces over 80 percent of the revenue for the country and we cannot be taken for granted.

READ ALSO: 2023: Peter Obi meets Jonathan in Bayelsa

“We are asking you to consider structural adjustment/devolution of power with more resources to the sub-nationals. This will help the regions to develop at their own pace and will help the country to grow.

“We also want you to look at the restructuring of NDDC, which was established to help the Niger Delta region and ensure that the policies implemented including the regional master plan which was made but has not been implemented. Also, projects like railway within the South-South, referral hospitals, agricultural value chain plants, and the East-West road which for over 20 years has not been completed.

“The immediate reactivation of all sea ports in the South-South and creation of new ports to encourage the movement of goods and services from the South-South through the South-East and North-Central to the North-East.

“This will also boost economic and employment opportunities for our young people. We are demanding the relocation of the Headquarters of International Oil Companies (IOCs) to their areas of operation in the Niger Delta.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now