Sheikh Gumi under fire from PANDEF, MBF over Islamophobia allegations against Wike

PANDEF, the Pan Niger Delta Forum, and the Middle Belt Forum have all issued statements denouncing what they have described as a systematic campaign of slander against Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, by Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi, an Islamic cleric based in Kaduna.

PANDEF denounced recent remarks by Gumi on the person and office of the Minister of the FCT, Chief Nyesom Wike, as reckless, ludicrous, and subversive in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ken Robinson, on Sunday.

It reads, “It is most unfortunate that at a time when every well-meaning Nigerian should be concerned about the stability, peace, and unity of the country, the likes of Sheikh Gumi are further stoking the ambers of discord, certainly, intended to exacerbate tension in the country. It’s utterly despicable that a so-called Cleric would fashion himself into a shameless promoter of parochialism and acrimony.

“We consider the call for the removal of Chief Nyesom Wike as Minister of FCT, and indeed, any other Niger Deltan, based on wild predispositions, as an indirect poke at the people of the Niger Delta region, and the South-South Geopolitical Zone, in particular, to catechize our stake in the Nigerian State.

“Perhaps, it is necessary to underscore some unadorned facts Sheikh Gumi is pretending to overlook; Abuja is the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria and not a sectional capital; more so, it (FCT) was developed and continues to be developed with, mainly, the oil and gas resources of the Niger Delta region, where Nyesom Wike comes from.”

Robinson added that anyone from Nigeria, whether they were from the North, South, East, or West, might be appointed to the position of Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Nyesom Wike, he noted, is the FCT’s 17th Minister, but only the second Southerner to hold the position in the FCT’s 47-year history.

He said, “Suffice it to state that any Nigerian; from the North, South, East, or West, could and should, be appointed to serve as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“Remarkably, Nyesom Wike is the 17th Minister of the FCT, but only the second Southerner to be appointed in 47 years, since the creation of the FCT.

“We commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his patriotism and political will in appointing a Southerner, the former Governor of Rivers State, as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory after over four decades.

“It is needful that all patriots and true lovers of the nation, particularly of northern extraction, without equivocation, denounce the dangerous diatribes of Sheikh Gumi and those of his likes, in the national interest.”

In a similar vein, the Middle Belt Forum noted in its statement that it had been made aware of the popular video clip by Sheikh Gumi, an Islamic cleric from Kaduna known for advocating for killer herdsmen throughout the nation and negotiating the payment of ransom for the release of abducted victims.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Pogu Bitrus, also on Sunday, the MBF said, “We would have ignored Gumi’s outburst, but for the following cancerous interpretations deducible from the said video clips from other clerics also rendered in Hausa:

“That it is wrong for a Christian infidel (arne) to be appointed Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“That the FCT belongs to the North therefore the Ministerial slot should be the exclusive preserve of the Muslim North.

“That Muslims should not be comfortable with non-Muslims appointed to head the security agencies as they can’t be trusted to be fair to all groups.

“Gumi’s vulgarity is not just insulting the sensibilities of Nigerians, but a further display of the despicable arrogance associated with Gumi’s Fulani stock who have used state power to capture, manipulate and enthrone themselves over Nigeria and its resources.

“We repeat that history is unequivocal that at no time were the Fulani aborigines (original inhabitants) of the FCT. This is documented and established by all verified Historical narrations.

He further said, “As a Forum, we unambiguously condemn the messages contained in these trending video clips calling for the sack of Barr Nyesom Wike as the FCT Minister on account of his faith or where he hails from.

“That such calls are coming from Islamic preachers is unfortunate and reflective of a nebulous and subtle agenda aimed at enthroning a State Religion on Nigeria.”

