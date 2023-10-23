News
Chinese beat Nigerian student to death in Philippines
A group of Chinese students have been accused of brutally murdering a Nigerian student, Ikem, in the Philippines.
Michael Ojuola, a friend of the dead who was on X, announced this on his page, on Sunday.
He wrote, “A friend of mine, A Nigerian Medical Student named Ikem studying in the Republic of Philippines 🇵🇭 was brutally murdered by a group of Chinese.
“They tied his hands up, covered and tied his mouth and was beaten blue-black until he gave up the gh*st.
“This should never be allowed to get swept under the carpet regardless of the relationship btw the Philippines and China.!
“This is so inhuman and barbaric! I can’t even think straight at the moment cos of the horrific videos I’m getting right now from the hospital.”
He further called on the Chairman of the Nigerians In Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, alongside other stakeholders, to address the situation.
