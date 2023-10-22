NDLEA arrests Spain-based businessman for ingesting 93 pellets of heroin

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Saturday arrested a Spain-based businessman, Sherif Egbo Ally, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, for allegedly ingesting 93 pellets of heroin.

The NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babademi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the suspect was arrested during an outward clearance of passengers of Air France flight to Paris, France.

He said the 40-year-old suspect was taken to the agency’s exhibit recovery room at the airport after a body scanner search revealed he had wraps of illicit drugs in his stomach.

Babafemi said: “The suspect was subsequently placed under observation at the exhibit recovery room where he excreted 93 pellets of heroin weighing 2.222 kilograms.

“The suspect claimed he works at a chicken hatchery farm in Madrid, Spain, and is also into drug trafficking business.

“In the same vein, NDLEA operatives at the NAHCO imports shed of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja Lagos, on Monday, October 16, seized a consignment of 10 cartons containing 500,000 pills of tramadol 225mg branded as tapentadol.

“The cargo which was shipped from India through Qatar Airways with airway bill number MAWB 319-01227236 was purported to be a transit cargo to Monrovia, Liberia.”

