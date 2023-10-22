Truck crushes military officer, one other to death in Kwara

A truck on Sunday crushed two people, including a military officer, to death in Jebba, Moro local government area of Kwara State.

The sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Frederick Ogidan, confirmed the accident to journalists in Ilorin.

He said a DAF truck and four people were involved in the accident.

READ ALSO: Nine die in Kwara auto crash

The FRSC official added that the other victims escaped unscathed in the accident.

Ogidan said: “It was a lone accident involving a DAF truck which lost control and hit the victims.

“Four people were affected and they were all males. But two of them died while the other two didn’t sustain any injury.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now