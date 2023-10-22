Metro
Truck crushes military officer, one other to death in Kwara
A truck on Sunday crushed two people, including a military officer, to death in Jebba, Moro local government area of Kwara State.
The sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Frederick Ogidan, confirmed the accident to journalists in Ilorin.
He said a DAF truck and four people were involved in the accident.
The FRSC official added that the other victims escaped unscathed in the accident.
Ogidan said: “It was a lone accident involving a DAF truck which lost control and hit the victims.
“Four people were affected and they were all males. But two of them died while the other two didn’t sustain any injury.”
