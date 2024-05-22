Politics
Free for all fight erupts as lawmakers impeach Cross River Assembly Speaker (Video)
There was a free for all fight in the Cross River State House of Assembly on Wednesday as 17 of the 25 members of the House impeached the Speaker, Elvert Ayambem, over allegations of misappropriation of funds.
The impeachment motion which was moved by Effiom Ekarika representing Calabar South 1 Constituency and seconded by Hon. Omang Charles Omang representing Bekwarra State Constituency, however, led to fisticuffs as members loyal to Ayambem engaged those in favour of the impeachment.
Meanwhile, the embattled Speaker reportedly held on to the mace and refused to let go.
READ ALSO:Cross River alerts residents about suspected outbreak of haemorrhagic fever
Majority of the lawmakers were said to have earlier passed a no-confidence vote on the Ayambem who represents Ikom 2 State Constituency in the House of Assembly.
The chaos which followed the impeachment motion led to a rowdy session as one of the lawmakers made a dash for the mace, the symbol of authority of the House but Ayambem refused to let go of it, leading to a struggle and a brawl in the chamber.
The fisticuffs were brought to an end when the 17 members prevailed in booting out Ayambem.
