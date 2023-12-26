Metro
Police arrests suspected kidnappers in Cross River
Police operatives in Cross River have arrested two members of a kidnap gang in the state.
The spokesperson for the state police command, Irene Ugbo who confirmed the arrest to journalists on Tuesday in Calabar, said the gang was responsible for the abduction of the wife of a popular vehicles dealer in the state capital.
She added that the hoodlums released their victim after collecting ransom.
The spokesperson said the suspects had already made confessional statements to the police and would be arraigned at the end of the investigation.
READ ALSO: Police arrests 8 over Enugu monarch’s murder
Ugbo said: “Luck ran out on the duo as the police tracked the owner of the bank account into which they received the ransom money.
“The suspects never knew that they were been trailed. We are happy that two out of four of them have been apprehended.
“Locally-made pistols, ammunition, phones, and other valuable items were recovered from the suspects.”
