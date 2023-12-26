Metro
Four dead, 59 injured in Kaduna lone accident
Four persons died and 59 others were injured in a lone accident along the Kaduna – Abuja Expressway on Tuesday.
The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kaduna State, Kabir Nadabo, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said an Iveco trailer with registration number MKA 99YS was involved in the accident that occurred on the highway at 3:30 a.m.
He blamed the accident on overloading and driver’s fatigue.
Nadabo said: “Further investigation revealed that 73 people were involved in the crash with four dead and 59 others injured.
“The injured persons were taken to St. Gerard in the metropolis and AP Smart Hospitals in Kaduna for medical attention.”
