16 dead, 27 injured in Kaduna-Abuja highway accident

At least 16 persons died and 27 others were injured in an auto crash along the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway on Sunday morning.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Kabir Nadabo, told journalists that a DAF trailer with overloaded goods was involved in the accident.

He added that the truck lost control and fell into a ditch at the Audu Jhangon village along the expressway.

Nadabo said: “Initial reports indicate the driver was at high speed probably due to fatigue.

READ ALSO: Police foils kidnap attempt on Kaduna-Abuja highway

“The combined rescue teams of RS1.114 Zhipe Unit Command and RS1.16B Dutse Outpost conducted the rescue operations.

“The crash involved 65 people, where 27 were injured and 16 people were deceased.

“The injured have been taken to the nearest hospital for treatment.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now