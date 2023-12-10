NDLEA arrests businessman with consignments of cocaine at Enugu airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) operatives on Saturday intercepted 12 consignments of cocaine at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

The consignments comprised 797 pellets of cocaine weighing 17.6kg.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr. Femi Babafemi said in a statement on Sunday in Abuja that a businessman, Augustine Emeka, was arrested in connection with the consignments.

He added that Emeka was arrested after he arrived from Douala, Cameroon, aboard an Ethiopian Airline.

Babafemi said: “During a preliminary interview, the suspect admitted that the cocaine consignments were for delivery to 12 different persons in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: NDLEA arrests three at Osun illicit drug party

“In the same vein, NDLEA operatives arrested a fleeing suspect, Prince Ifeanyi, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on Friday.

“Ifeanyi went into hiding on September 8 following the seizure of a United Kingdom-bound 20kg Indian hemp consignment linked to him at the airport.

“The operatives also arrested a 45-year-old Beninoise, Ms. Jamila Fatiu at Ebute-Ero Jetty on the Lagos Island on December 4.

“Jamila had 398 bottles of codeine cough syrup in her possession while on her way to Seme border by boat at the time of her arrest.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now