Three inmates escape from prison in Ogun

Three inmates on Saturday escaped from a correctional centre in Ijebu Ode local government area of Ogun State.

The spokesman for the Nigeria Correctional Service in Ogun State, Mr. Victor Oyeleke confirmed the development to journalists on Tuesday in Abeokuta.

He said the inmates scaled the fence of the facility and bolted away.

He added that a manhunt had begun for the jail breakers.

The spokesman said: “The escape is confirmed. It happened in the early hours of Saturday at about 3:00 a.m.

“A search party to bring the three of them back has been raised.

“We have their biometrics and we have contacts of their family members.

“We are working with sister agencies and in good time they will be brought back.”

