Death toll in Plateau bandits attack rises above 160

The death toll from sustained attacks by armed bandits suspected to be militia in the Bokkos and Barkin Ladi local government areas of Plateau State has reportedly risen to over 160, according to LG officials.

The attacks began on Christmas Eve, December 24 in Bokkos and spilled into Christmas day on Monday, with the militia invading different communities in the affected LGAs where they killed and destroyed properties with impunity.

Chairperson of Bokkos council, Monday Kassah, who briefed journalists on the situation in Jos on Monday, said the death toll marked a sharp rise from the initial figure reported by the army Sunday evening of 16 dead.

“As many as 113 persons have been confirmed killed as Saturday hostilities persisted to early hours of Monday,” Kassah said.

“The bandits launched well-coordinated attacks in not fewer than 20 different communities, killed hundreds of our people and torched down houses.

“We found more than 300 wounded people who were transferred to hospitals in Bokkos, Jos and Barkin Ladi, he said.

Local Red Cross officials say a provisional toll by the local stood at 104 deaths in 18 villages in the Bokkos region, while stock is stick being taken.

A member of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Dickson Chollom who also commented on the incident, said at least 50 people were also reported dead in several villages in the Barkin Ladi council.

“We will not succumb to the tactics of these merchants of death. We are united in our pursuit of justice and lasting peace,” Chollom said, while condemning the attacks and called on the security forces to act swiftly.

