Metro
Nine dead, 3 injured in Osun auto crash
At least nine passengers travelling along the Ikirun/Offa Expressway in Osun State died in an auto crash on Monday morning.
The spokesman for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state, Kehinde Adeleke, confirmed the incident to journalists in Osogbo.
He said the truck carrying bags of beans and 12 passengers was coming from Niger State and heading to Edo State when it lost control and veered into the bush.
The passengers, according to her, died on the spot.
She added that three other passengers sustained injuries in the crash.
Adeleke said: “Today, Monday 25th of December 2023, one Mitsubishi Canter with plate number MNA606SB NIGER carrying bags of beans from Niger State to Benin Edo State was involved in an accident in the early hours, which resulted in the death of nine people out of 12.
“FRSC officers evacuated and moved the three injured passengers to Orotunde Hospital in Ikirun, while the remains of the deceased were deposited at the hospital’s morgue.
“Bags of Beans and the vehicle involved have been evacuated to Inisa Police Divisional Headquarters.”
