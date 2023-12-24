NDLEA sniffer dogs uncover cocaine in India-bound consignment

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) sniffer dogs have uncovered a cocaine consignment at the cargo terminal of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said a consignment of spare parts that originated from Asaba, Delta, and going to Malviya Nagar in New Delhi, India, was intercepted by the operatives.

He added that the sniffer dogs were deployed to examine the spare parts on December 20 and were able to identify the particular shipment containing illicit drug concealment.

The spokesman said: “A physical examination later confirmed the substance to be cocaine measuring 200 grams.

“In the same vein, 70 parcels of Canadian Loud, a strong strain of Indian hemp with a gross weight of 35kg were seized by operatives of the Tincan Command of NDLEA from a container, marked BEAU 4993525 coming from Toronto via Montreal, Canada.

“The container contained four used vehicles, including a Honda CRV 2006 model, where bags of the psychoactive substance were concealed.

“In the FCT Abuja, NDLEA operatives on Monday, December 18, intercepted a waybill consignment of 25,000 pills of tramadol, while their counterparts in Anambra arrested two suspects at Onitsha Head Bridge.

“Ejiro Emmanuel was driving a bus marked EFR 31 XB conveying 61,100 tramadol capsules; 1, 025 bottles of codeine; 1,350 tablets of Rohypnol, and 46 grams of designer drugs.

“Daniel Ogbiyoyo was caught in a bus marked SAP 540 YK, conveying 55,950 tramadol capsules; 3,117 bottles of codeine; 1,530 tablets of swinol, and 1,350 tablets of Rohypnol.”

