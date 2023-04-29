16 burnt to death in Osun auto crash

At least 16 persons were confirmed dead in an auto crash along the Ode-Omu highway of Osun State on Friday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Mr. Henry Benamesia, confirmed the incident to journalists on Saturday in Osogbo.

Benamesia said the accident occurred at about 6:00 p.m., around the Mat-Oil area of the Ode-Omu community.

He added that the accident involved a Mazda commercial vehicle with Reg. No. APP 834 XT and a Lexus Jeep with Reg. No. LSR 304 HW.

The accident, according to him, was caused by excessive speed and a lack of adherence to traffic regulations by the two drivers.

The FRSC official said the deceased which comprised 11 adults and five children were burnt beyond recognition.

“The remains of the victims had been deposited at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital’s morgue in Osogbo.

“The FRSC rescue team in collaboration with other sister agencies, including the police from Odeomu Division carried out the evacuation,” Benamesia concluded.

