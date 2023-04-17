Gunmen kidnap couple in Osun

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in the early hours of Saturday kidnapped a couple along the Osogbo/Iragbiji Road in Osun State.

Eyewitnesses told journalists on Monday the pair were riding on a motorcycle when they ran into an ambush mounted by the kidnappers.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Yemisi Opalola, who confirmed the incident in Osogbo on Monday, assured that the police operatives are on the trail of the suspects.

She said: “Operatives are combing the bush in the area and we assure the public that the victims will be rescued and the criminals will not escape justice.”

Local hunters and police operatives are combing the forest in the area in search of the couple and the abductors.

