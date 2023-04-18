Tragedy as gunmen kidnap SAN, kill two aides, injure policemen in Rivers

Tragedy struck on Monday afternoon when gunmen attacked the convoy of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), killing his driver and a personal aide in the process in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

According to a reports, the gunmen shot the tyre of the police escort van leading to an accident that caused the three policemen in the escort injuries.

It was gathered that the gunmen came in military camouflage and carried out the act around 3pm on Monday. And that the gunmen had trailed the SAN and his escorts for a while, before launching their attack around Obiri-Ikwerre interchange in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

A personal aide and driver to the SAN were reportedly shot and killed in the incident, while the policemen escorting them only sustained injuries.

He also disclosed that the escort car summersaulted after the driver lost control, following the sudden deflation of the car tyre.

The Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, who confirmed the kidnap, noted that no policeman died in the incident, as the hoodlums killed aides to the kidnap victim, adding that the police escort sustained injuries and have been hospitalized.

According to her, the Commissioner of Police in the state has made adequate police mobilisation to ensure the unconditional release of the kidnapped victim.

