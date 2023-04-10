Metro
Gunmen kill policeman, injure 3 others in Lagos
Gunmen suspected to be assailants on Friday shot dead a policeman in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.
Eyewitnesses told journalists that the operatives who were attached to the Imota Police Division in the Ikorodu area of the state were on patrol duty when they came under attack at Emuren Junction along the Itokin Road in the area.
The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Monday, said three other operatives were seriously injured in the attack.
He added that the assailants escaped with the slain policeman’s rifle.
