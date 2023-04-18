37-year-old arraigned in court for stealing N21m belonging to a church

A 37-year-old man, Nwafor Onyebuchi has been arraigned before a Lagos State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Badagry for allegedly stealing N21 million belonging to Saint Patrick Catholic Church, Alaba in the Ojo area of Lagos.

Onyebuchi, who was arraigned on Tuesday, is facing a three-count charge of stealing, breach of public peace and conspiracy.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Inspector Ayodele Adeosun, the police prosecutor, had told the court that Onyebuchi committed the offences on Dec.21, 2022, adding that the defendant allegedly stole the money meant for development of the Church by converting it to his personal use.

Read also:Seplat CEO gets court’s nod to resume work, but remains banned from Nigeria

The prosecutor further said that the defendant also conducted himself in a manner likely to breach the peace by stealing from the Church, an action he said contravenes Sections 287, 168 and 307 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

In his ruling on the defendant’s bail application, the Magistrate, Mr T. A Popoola, granted him bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

The Magistrate also ordered that one of the sureties must be related to the defendant, while both sureties should show evidence of three years tax payment to Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until June 5 for mention.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now