Osun police parade herbalists for killing 35-year-old man for money ritual

The Osun State Police Command on Saturday paraded two herbalists in the state for aalegedly killing a 35-year-old man identified as Fasesan Ayoade Moses.

They were also accused of dismembering his body parts for money ritual.

Narrating the incident during the parade, one of the herbalists, Faseun Afolabi told journalists that he was approached by Ayoade for a charm to get quick wealth through money ritual.

According to Afolabi, despite warning the victim that he has never done such before, he (Ayo) insisted that he wanted to get rich by all means, leading to him meeting another herbalist friend, Afolabi Fadare, who convinced him to rather use Ayo for their own money ritual.

In his words: “Ayo came to my place for money ritual and I told him it’s hard but he insisted that he wanted it. I approached my friend, Fadare who told me that we can use the boy for our own money ritual.

“Fadare called one man, Taiwo, and he gave the boy one medicine. I held his leg while Faseun held his hands; Taye strangulated him.

“I was given his two hands and the heart. I sold one hand for N20,000 while I gave out the other hand and the heart for free.”

On his part, Fadare confessed that he used the victim’s head and legs for money ritual.

Speaking on the development, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Woke Olokode, said on May 24, 2021, the mother of the victim lodged a complaint with the police that her son, Ayoade left the house that he was going to the studio and had not returned home since then.

“The suspect who initially denied knowledge of the whereabouts of the victim confirmed that he knew him. After diligent investigation and intelligence-led evidences, the suspect, Afolabi finally confessed to have conspired with two of his cohorts Fadare Afolabi and Taiwo to kill the victim.

“They also confessed to have butchered and sold the heart to Adeleke Kabiru at the cost of N15,000 while the head, leg and wrist were sold to Adeleke Kabiru, Oloyede Maruf, Oseni Mukaila and Badmus Sairu,” he said.

However, Olokode noted that the investigation team succeeded in arresting all the suspects except Taiwo, who is now at large.

He said the principal suspect led detectives to Fidibomi area of Ikirun where the victim was killed, butchered and the remaining parts buried.

“The remains of the deceased were exhumed and taken to UNIOSUN morgue for autopsy where the mother of the victim identified the last cloth worn by her son (deceased),” the commissioner added.

