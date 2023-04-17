Metro
Cholera: Nigeria confirms 79 deaths, 1,336 suspected cases in four months
The Nigeria Centre for Disease and Prevention Control (NCDC) has confirmed 79 deaths and 1,336 suspected cases of cholera in the country.
The NCDC confirmed the figures in its latest cholera situation epidemiological report posted on its website on Monday.
According to the agency, the fatalities and suspected were recorded this year.
Cholera is an acute diarrheal illness caused by a bacteria called Vibrio cholerae.
It is caused by taking food or water contaminated with bacteria.
The infection is often mild or without symptoms, but can sometimes be severe and life-threatening.
READ ALSO: Cholera death toll in Cross River community rises to 51
The NCDC revealed that 43 local government areas across 12 states reported the suspected cases with a case fatality ratio of 5.9 percent.
The affected states are Abia, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Cross River, Ebonyi, Kano, Katsina, Niger, Ondo, Osun, Sokoto, and Zamfara.
The report read: “Five states – Cross River (647), Ebonyi (97), Abia (72), Niger (38), and Zamfara (28) account for 96 percent of all cumulative cases.
“Fifteen LGAs across nine states Ebonyi (4), Cross River (3), Ondo (2), Bayelsa (1), Abia (1), Katsina (1), Sokoto (1) Niger (1) and Zamfara (1), reported more than five cases each this year.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...