Cholera: Nigeria confirms 79 deaths, 1,336 suspected cases in four months

The Nigeria Centre for Disease and Prevention Control (NCDC) has confirmed 79 deaths and 1,336 suspected cases of cholera in the country.

The NCDC confirmed the figures in its latest cholera situation epidemiological report posted on its website on Monday.

According to the agency, the fatalities and suspected were recorded this year.

Cholera is an acute diarrheal illness caused by a bacteria called Vibrio cholerae.

It is caused by taking food or water contaminated with bacteria.

The infection is often mild or without symptoms, but can sometimes be severe and life-threatening.

The NCDC revealed that 43 local government areas across 12 states reported the suspected cases with a case fatality ratio of 5.9 percent.

The affected states are Abia, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Cross River, Ebonyi, Kano, Katsina, Niger, Ondo, Osun, Sokoto, and Zamfara.

The report read: “Five states – Cross River (647), Ebonyi (97), Abia (72), Niger (38), and Zamfara (28) account for 96 percent of all cumulative cases.

“Fifteen LGAs across nine states Ebonyi (4), Cross River (3), Ondo (2), Bayelsa (1), Abia (1), Katsina (1), Sokoto (1) Niger (1) and Zamfara (1), reported more than five cases each this year.”

