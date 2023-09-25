Nigeria confirms 10 cholera fatalities, 210 cases in eight states

The Nigeria Centre for Disease and Prevention Control (NCDC) has confirmed 210 new cases of cholera and 10 fatalities in eight states across the country.

The NCDC confirmed these in its latest monthly situation report on Cholera posted on its website on Monday.

The cases, according to the agency, were recorded between July 31 and August 27.

It added that the number of suspected cases and fatalities resulting from cholera had decreased by 63 and 67 percent respectively compared to last year.

READ ALSO: Cholera: Nigeria confirms 79 deaths, 1,336 suspected cases in four months

NCDC revealed that the country had recorded 84 deaths, representing a Case Fatality Ratio (CFR) of 2.9 percent and 2,860 cases across 25 states as of August 27.

The report read: “Cumulatively, it shows that six states: Cross River (718 cases), Katsina (302 cases), Bayelsa (265 cases), Ebonyi (227 cases), Niger (136 cases) and Abia (118 cases) account for 62 percent of the suspected cases in 2023.

“For the 210 cases, Zamfara topped the infection chart with 190 cases followed by Kano and Bayelsa with seven and five cases respectively.

“Bauchi, Niger, and Borno states reported two cases each, while Gombe and Adamawa States had a single case each.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now