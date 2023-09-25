Troops rescue seven more abducted varsity students, 3 construction workers in Zamfara

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have reportedly rescued seven more students of Federal University Gusau, in Zamfara State.

The troops also rescued three construction workers who were abducted by the bandits alongside the students last Friday.

Gunmen suspected to be bandits in the early hours of the day abducted a significant number of students at the institution.

A resident of the Sabon Gida village simply identified as Mohammed said the bandits stormed the students’ off-campus residents in the village at about 4:00 a.m. and abducted mostly female students.

The troops rescued six of the abducted students the same day.

READ ALSO: Troops rescue six abducted Gusau varsity students, others still with bandits

The latest development brought the number of students that had so far regained their freedom to 13.

A military source told journalists the students and the construction workers escaped from captivity during rescue operations.

Full list of rescued students:

1. Rukayya Sani Batola: Educ Chemistry -200 Level -Zamfara

2. Merry Monday: MCB-300 Level

3. Maryam Salawuddeen: Accounting-300 Level-Osun

4. Salamatu Jummai Dahiru: MCB-200 LEVEL

5. Fiddausi Abdulazeez: Edu Biology -200 Level

6. Amamatullahi Asabe Dahiru: Education Chemistry-200 Level

7. Ketora Bulus Education: Physics-100 Level-Kaduna

8. Felicia Sunday: Computer Science- 200 Level-Osun

9.Jamila Ahmad: BCH-200 LEVEL – Kogi

10. Aisha Aminu Ujong: Edu Physics- GRADUATED-Cross River

11. Mariya Abdulrahman Usman: English-400 Level-Katsina

12. Usaina Abdulrahman Education: English-100 Level-Katsina

13. Saadatu Aminu Abubakar: Education Biology

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now