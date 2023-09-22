JUST IN: Bandits in early morning raid, abduct scores of Gusau varsity students

Reports from Gusau, the Zamfara State capital say bandits have abducted a significant number of students of the Federal University Gusau in the early hours of Friday (today).

Confirming the development, an indigene of Sabon Gida village, who simply gave his name as Mohammed, said that the bandits, who were in large numbers, stormed the students’ off-campus residences in the village.

According to him, the students abducted were mostly females, and that the bandits invaded the area around 4:00am on Friday, where they attacked three students’ hostels.

He said: “Many of the kidnapped students were females, while other students were able to escape to the bush”.

Sani further disclosed that the bandits only abducted the university students but did not abduct any residents of the village.

“When they arrived the village, they went straight to the students [off campus hostels] and started shooting sporadically.

“They later broke into the campuses and brought a number of students who are mostly females”, Sani added.

There is yet to be confirmation from the university authority and the state police command, as both declined to comment when contacted.

