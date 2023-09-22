Only 5% out of repentant Boko Haram members were insurgents, Borno Comm claims

The Borno State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo, on Thursday, claimed that only about 5,000 out of the over 100,000 (5%) repentants Boko Haram members were actual insurgents.

Gambo made the claim in Maiduguri while presenting a paper titled “Borno Model” at an event to commemorate the 2023 International Day of Peace, organised by an NGO, Peace Ambassador for Humanitarian Aid and Empowerment (PACHE).

“Contrary to fears by the public that 100,000 were insurgents, only about 5,000 are actual fighters. Most of the others are farmers, women and children held hostage by the insurgents.

“Many of them are victims being held by the insurgents,” she said.

Read also: NCAA identifies, suspends violators after Max Air contaminated fuel incidents

Hajiya Gambo also noted that those being deradicalised and reintegrated back to their communities did not include the insurgents.

“We do not release the insurgents. We have records of the whereabouts of any person released,” Gambo said, adding that before the release of anyone and reintegration back to his community, such persons must undergo three weeks intensive training on human rights from security and religious leaders, and his community adequately contacted to endorse their return.”

The commissioner, however, solicited for support of the international community for the government to succeed in bringing lasting peace to the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now