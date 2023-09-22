The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) said it has identified and suspended violators of its fueling regulations after a public outcry trailed the contaminated fuel found in Max Air’s main tank in July 2023.

NCAA said the identification was made possible due to its collaboration with the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

This was revealed by the Director, Operations, Licensing & Training Standards, NCAA, Ibrahim Dambazau, who represented NCAA Director-General, Musa Nuhu, on Thursday, at the inauguration of a joint audit committee on aviation fuel activities in Nigeria.

Members of the committee include; NMDPRA, NCAA, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), the Association of Aviation Marketers and the Department of State Security (DSS).

The committee was created to investigate the supply and use of aviation fuel, the cause of contamination and recommend solutions to forestall further fuel contamination occurrences in the country.

NCAA said airline operators and other stakeholders have been ordered to adhere to the fuel requirements of the aviation industry regulator.

While commenting about the Max Air contaminated fuel, the NCAA said the public’s complaints are understandable.

He added: “I want to assure the Nigerian public and the world at large that the Nigerian aviation industry and our skies are safe as the NCAA has always been thorough in granting approvals in addition to our oversight responsibilities, which include surveillances and audits of all operators involved in the aviation industry to ensure the highest level of safety in our skies.

“The authority has not been sleeping and have taken steps in the aftermath of the incidents, which included the investigation of all the incidents that have been reported, collaboration with sister agencies in the aviation industry like FAAN, NSIB, NMDPRA that issue licenses, and DSS.”

