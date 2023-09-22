Cardoso resumes as CBN’s acting governor, still awaits Senate approval

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Friday, said its newly appointed governor, Olayemi Cardoso, has subscribed to relevant oaths required to resume to his position despite him not receiving approval from the Senate.

CBN said his resumption is in an acting capacity pending the confirmation by the upper chamber.

He took the oath, alongside four nominated deputy governors, on Friday at the headquarters of the financial regulator, a statement released by its Director, Corporate Communications, Isa AbdulMumin, said.

The statement reads: “Dr. Olayemi Michael Cardoso, recently nominated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has on Friday, September 22, 2023, formally assumed duty, in an acting capacity, as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), pending his confirmation by the Senate. This follows the resignation of Mr. Godwin Emefiele as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

“Similarly, the Deputy-Governors-Designate have also assumed duty, in acting capacities, sequel to the formal resignation of Mr. Folashodun Shonubi, Mrs. Aishah Ahmad, Mr. Edward Lametek Adamu, and Dr. Kingsley Obiora as Deputy Governors of the CBN.

“Dr. Cardoso and his colleagues subscribed to the relevant oaths of office at a brief ceremony held at the Bank’s Head Office in Abuja, on Friday, September 2023, and have since settled down to the task of administering monetary and financial sector policies of the Federal Government.”

By Fakoyejo Olalekan

