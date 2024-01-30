NCAA warns pilots, airlines as NiMet alerts Nigerians of dust haze

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has cautioned pilots and airline operators to exercise vigilance due to an anticipated three-day dust haze sweeping across the country this week.

A statement signed by the acting Director-General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Capt. Chris Najomo, said the warning followed a weather advisory by the Meteorological Agency, alerting the public on the possibility of deterioration in visibility as a result of observed dust haze propagated into the country.

It will be recalled that NiMet’s weather outlook, released on Sunday, had predicted a moderate dust haze with a horizontal visibility range of 2km to 5km over the North.

Additionally, it foresees similar conditions with localised horizontal visibility of less than or equal to 1000m over the North Central region.

The forecast extends to include dust haze over the inland areas of the South and the coastal regions throughout the specified period.

It further anticipated localised horizontal visibility of less than or equal to 1,000m over the North-Central, the Inland of the South, and the Coastal belt of the country, advising that “dust particles are in suspension; use face masks where possible.

The agency further advised people with Asthma and other respiratory issues to be cautious of the present weather situations, adding that special attention should be paid to the skin, eyes, and lips.

“Moisturise your skin and lips as much as possible,” the agency advised the public.

NCAA, in the statement advised airline operators to get updated weather reports and forecasts from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

The regulatory authority also urged prospective passengers to exercise patience and understanding during the period.

