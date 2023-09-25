News
Supreme Court, police, react to fire incident, says it has nothing to do with presidential election petition
The Supreme Court of Nigeria has reacted to an early morning fire that gutted a section of the complex, saying the inferno had nothing to do with the upcoming presidential election petition.
The Court’s Public Relations Officer, Festus Akande, who gave the assurance in an interview with Arise Television in Abuja, said the fire will not affect the tribunal sitting or anything in the court.
“As a matter of fact, there’s no single connection, and it won’t affect anything in the court,” Akande said.
“This incident occurred in a chamber equipped with a computer and other equipment, as well as a functional library used by any justice occupying such chamber.
“The only thing that was affected were the books and computer equipment in the chamber. Even the books are replaceable.
“Also, it has nothing to do with it because it was from an electrical fault, which could happen anywhere, and there are things that happen daily,” he assured.
Meanwhile, the FCT Police Command says its operatives have commenced an investigation into the Supreme Court fire.
Read also: Breaking! Supreme Court building on fire
Spokesperson for Command, SP Josephine Adeh, in a statement to the effect, noted that though the fire was swiftly brought under control, properties destroyed during the inferno were yet to be ascertained.
“On September 25, 2023, at about 7 am there was a fire incident at the Supreme Court. The situation is under control, and the fire service and police officers are all on the ground,” Adeh said.
“Only two chambers of two judges were affected; at the moment properties destroyed yet to be ascertained. The cause of the fire is still being investigated by appropriate authorities, and further information will be communicated later,” she added.
Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that a section of the complex located at the Three Arms Zone of the FCT was engulfed by fire in the early hours of Monday.
Though the cause of the fire was unknown at the time, eyewitnesses said it razed down offices of three justices.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...