Supreme Court, police, react to fire incident, says it has nothing to do with presidential election petition

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has reacted to an early morning fire that gutted a section of the complex, saying the inferno had nothing to do with the upcoming presidential election petition.

The Court’s Public Relations Officer, Festus Akande, who gave the assurance in an interview with Arise Television in Abuja, said the fire will not affect the tribunal sitting or anything in the court.

“As a matter of fact, there’s no single connection, and it won’t affect anything in the court,” Akande said.

“This incident occurred in a chamber equipped with a computer and other equipment, as well as a functional library used by any justice occupying such chamber.

“The only thing that was affected were the books and computer equipment in the chamber. Even the books are replaceable.

“Also, it has nothing to do with it because it was from an electrical fault, which could happen anywhere, and there are things that happen daily,” he assured.

Meanwhile, the FCT Police Command says its operatives have commenced an investigation into the Supreme Court fire.

Spokesperson for Command, SP Josephine Adeh, in a statement to the effect, noted that though the fire was swiftly brought under control, properties destroyed during the inferno were yet to be ascertained.

“On September 25, 2023, at about 7 am there was a fire incident at the Supreme Court. The situation is under control, and the fire service and police officers are all on the ground,” Adeh said.

“Only two chambers of two judges were affected; at the moment properties destroyed yet to be ascertained. The cause of the fire is still being investigated by appropriate authorities, and further information will be communicated later,” she added.

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that a section of the complex located at the Three Arms Zone of the FCT was engulfed by fire in the early hours of Monday.

Though the cause of the fire was unknown at the time, eyewitnesses said it razed down offices of three justices.

