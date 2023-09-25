Breaking! Supreme Court building on fire

The Supreme Court building, located at the Three Arms Zone, Abuja is currently on fire.

Already as at the time of this report, at least offices of three justices had been razed, as the fire continues to spread.

According to eyewitness, the fire broke out in the early hours of Monday.

The fire is coming as the apex court prepares to resume sitting to hear the appeals of the cases filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) over the last Presidential elections and the victory of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Both opposition parties had lost their cases at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal and had filed appeals at the apex court to unseat President Tinubu.

