Labour Party urges Nigerian govt to end insecurity in South-East

The Labour Party (LP) has called on the Federal Government to tackle the rising spate of insecurity in the South-East part of the country.

The party made the call in reaction to the killing of about eight soldiers, policemen and operatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) by yet to be identified gunmen in the Umualumaku community, Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of the state.

While expressing sadness over the killing of the security agents, the spokesman of the party, Obiora Ifoh, in a statement on Tuesday night, said the attack by the gunmen was a sad reminder of the security situation in Imo State in particular and the South East where efforts of the state governments appeared to be insignificant and ineffective.

“Our heart goes out to these gallant fallen heroes who paid the ultimate price in ensuring that insecurity is fought to a standstill. We also condole with their families and pray that God grants them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“When we thought things were getting better, today’s attack has clearly obliterated the gains of the past, and we sincerely fear a resumption of a militarised zone.

“We are much more concerned that the governorship election in Imo State will be coming up in a few weeks and the campaigns are currently heating up. We know that insecurity is a major campaign issue however, we urge the present government to raise its game to ensure that the exploits of these hoodlums are completely checked,” Ifoh said.

The LP spokesman further stated that no election is worth the blood of any Nigerian thus the party urged the presidency to take strong security action against the resurging onslaught and ensure that politicians do not leverage the insecurity to frustrate the Imo State governorship election coming up in November.

