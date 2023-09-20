Labour Party’s Sen Imasuen speaks on reported plot to impeach Senate President Akpabio

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, Senator Neda Imasuen, has kicked against the reported plot by some Senators to impeach the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Imasuen, who represents Edo South Senatorial District under the platform of the Labour Party (LP), while speaking to journalists on Tuesday noted that the Senators cannot get the required numbers to remove Akpabio from office.



He said the Senators should rather shift attention on how to solve the challenges dragging the country back than removing the former Akwa Ibom governor who only ascended the Senate Presidency a couple of months ago.

READ ALSO: Senate rules out impeachment plot against Akpabio

Senator Imasuen said: “This is a Senate that has just started its tenure of four years, it is barely two months old, it will be out of place for anyone or group to be talking of impeachment and I ask what is the basis of this impeachment plot, where will they get the number from? They cannot get the number to remove the President of the Senate.

“This 10th Senate is a corrective one and we need to be focused on the most important issues facing the nation like poverty, unemployment, infrastructural deficit across the nation, insecurity and the economy. Any other issue outside these will be a distraction.

“Therefore, I enjoin my brothers and sisters in the Senate to focus on what brought us to the Upper Chamber and these are security and welfare of the people. These should be our focus.”

There have been reports that senators from the North West and some other senators were holding meetings, and plotting to kick out Akpabio once they come back from their holidays.

Akpabio has since dismissed the move, and assured that the said plot was merely an imagination.

