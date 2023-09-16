Senate rules out impeachment plot against Akpabio

The Senate has dismissed reports of a purported plot by some lawmakers to impeach the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Publicity, Yemi Adaramodu, made the clarification in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Akpabio had earlier rejected reports of a plot by the senators to change the leadership of the Red Chamber.

The statement read: “Our attention has just been drawn to syndicated satanic verses in a section of the media, of purported and illusory plots of leadership change in the Senate.

“The Nigerian Senate is one united and fraternal family. This imaginative composition is in the realm of the fake and fallacious story of 100 million per legislator.

“It is apt to note that the 10th Senate under the leadership of Senator Godswill Akpabio has carried out its legislative and constitutional duties diligently.

“Within a span of less than 60 legislative days, the Senate has passed life-enhancing bills and motions.

“It has screened and confirmed service chiefs and ministers, among others, apart from very essential oversight functions.

“We urge the fifth columnists, who operate undoubtedly outside the Senate, desperate to cause disharmony through media stunts and thus clipping the wings of Nigeria’s democracy, to take caution.

“The Senate should be allowed fresh air to settle down for its national assignments so that the Nigerian project can move forward.”

