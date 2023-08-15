Politics
Akpabio advocates behavioural change on corruption, other societal ills
The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday identified behavioural change as the ultimate solution to the problem of corruption and value erosion in Nigeria.
He stated this at the national policy dialogue on corruption, social norms and behaviour change in Nigeria organised by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in Abuja.
Akpabio, who was represented at the event by his deputy chief of staff, Saviour Enyiekere, said behavioural change could be the biggest tool in tackling corruption and erosion of societal values in Africa’s biggest economy.
He stressed that the current Senate would bridge existing legislative gaps in the fight against corruption in the country.
Akpabio said: “The process of behavioural change typically involves awareness and recognising the need for change and potential benefits and consequences associated thereof.
“This affects gathering information, learning, and becoming aware of existing behaviours. It also involves motivation and developing the desire to change.
READ ALSO: SERAP sues Akpabio, Abass over alleged plan to spend N110bn on bulletproof cars, others
“The motivation to change certain behaviours can be influenced by personal goals, values, social pressures, or external incentives.
“Essentially, behavioural change becomes possible when we educate and inform by providing accurate and relevant information about unacceptable behaviours, their consequences, and alternative options.
“This helps individuals make informed decisions and understand the benefits of the change that we seek. I also believe that in achieving behavioural changes, incentives and rewards play a great role as they tend to reinforce desired behaviours.
“Tangible rewards, recognition, or positive feedback that encourages individuals to continue or adopt new behaviours have the capacity to drive people towards new behaviours.”
