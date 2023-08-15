Wike meets Ganduje amidst rumour of APC switch

The former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday met with the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, in Abuja.

The APC confirmed the development on its Twitter handle.

The APC however said the former governor was at its national secretariat to congratulate his Kano State counterpart on his appointment as the party chairman.

Ganduje was elected as the party’s chairman during its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on August 3 in Abuja.

On his part, Wike was one of the 45 ministerial nominees cleared by the Senate last week.

The meeting is expected to fuel insinuations on the former governor’s imminent switch to the APC after he fell out with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) shortly before the last general election.

He was the arrowhead of the G5 that worked against PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the election over the party leaders’ decision to retain the former Senate president, Iyorchia Ayu, as the national chairman.

Other members of the G5 are the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde and the trio of former governors Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

They demanded Ayu’s removal as the precondition for the support of Atiku in the election.

